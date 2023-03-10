Google trends expert talks most-searched terms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now spoke with a Google trends expert about what almost 20 years of data has provided.

“We have Google trends data going back from 2004,” said Jessica Levis. “And it’s really fun. Each month, we were able to see what folks are searching for and what people are getting excited about, and you can even go ahead and look yourself at google.com/trends.”

Levis talked about Rihanna and her potential pregnancy trending during this year’s Superbowl performance and seeing correlations during an award show, where certain terms or names experience spikes in searches.

“The Grammys, for example — Viola Davis was the top trending performer leading up to the Grammys, and it’s actually a really big night for her because she ended up being the 18th person to win, and Beyonce was right up there, with her breaking records. She won her 32nd Grammy, making her the artist holding the most Grammys and surpassing Georg Solti.”

“The fun one that I saw during the Grammys was ‘LA traffic’ was a top search. It turns out Beyonce was quite late to the awards, and so her fans were in a frenzy over that.”

Levy also spoke about trends in food searches.

“Feb. 9 was National Pizza Day. And so every year around this time, we see a spike in searches for pizza things like, ‘Where did pizza originate?’ Then to your point, most searched regional style pizza. When we look at a map across the US, it’s kind of incredible. You can almost draw a line straight across the map, and the northern side of the country is all about Detroit. The southern side is all about New York style, though. What we did see for South Dakota is that they are Detroit.”

“I think it’s kind of amazing that we have this data to see what folks are getting excited about or even what folks are concerned about, so that we can help provide the best information possible. And Google’s a great resource for folks to get information and get help when they’re looking for things.”

