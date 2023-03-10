Avera Medical Minute
Hamlin goes on late run to beat Flandreau at State A Tournament in Watertown

Chargers remain unbeaten with a hard-fought win over Fliers
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Hamlin Chargers brought a perfect record to the Girls State A Basketball Tournament in Watertown Thursday afternoon. And despite being held to 3 points in the 3rd quarter and falling behind when Flandreau’s Sadie Iott hit a big 3 with 8 minutes left, Kami Wadsworth led her team on a 17-4 run to end the game and they advanced with a 42-32 win.

Hamlin will play Red Cloud (76-55 over Lakota Tech) in the first semifinal game Friday and Wagner (67-47 over RC Christian) in the final game of the day.

In Class “B” Wolsey-Wessington (53-42 over Jones County) will play Wall (58-50 over Sully Buttes) and Ethan (55-53 over Castlewood in OT) will take on Viborg-Hurley (64-46 over Howard) in the other semi-final game in Huron.

