Nikki Haley hosts town hall in Iowa

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is back in Iowa this week.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
NEVADA, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley is back in Iowa this week.

The former governor of South Carolina and former United Nations ambassador spent time in Nevada, Iowa for a town hall event on Thursday.

During the event, she praised Governor Reynolds for Iowa’s new private school scholarship program, and said she wants to bring more unity to the country, putting the focus on patriotism.

“The one overarching thing that we have to fix, above all things, is this national self loathing that has happened in our country,” Haley said. “We need to go back to understanding this is the best country in the world.”

Haley has another stop Friday in Clive.

