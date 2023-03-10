Noem vetoes bills regarding underage drinking, special treatment under law, and economic freedom

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem vetoed House Bill 1193, Senate Bill 108, and Senate Bill 129 Thursday.

According to Noem’s office, HB 1193 would infringe upon freedom in digital currency.

“HB 1193 adopts a definition of ‘money’ to specifically exclude cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, as well as other digital assets. At the same time, these UCC revisions include Central Bank Digital Currencies as money,” wrote Gov. Noem in her veto letter. “By expressly excluding cryptocurrencies as money, it would become more difficult to use cryptocurrency. By needlessly limiting this freedom, HB 1193 would put South Dakota citizens at a business disadvantage.”

“By defining ‘money’ in this proposed way, HB 1193 opens the door to the risk that the federal government could easily adopt a Central Bank Digital Currency, which then may become the only viable digital currency,” continued Gov. Noem. “At this moment in time, such a government-backed electronic currency has not been created. It would be imprudent to create regulations governing something that does not yet exist. More importantly, South Dakota should not open the door to a potential future overreach by the federal government.”

SB 108 would enable underage South Dakotans to consume alcohol as part of college courses. SB 108 does nothing to limit the sale, service, or consumption of alcohol to specific class locations or specific class times.

“[The] flawed language creates potential loopholes that pose problems for law enforcement,” wrote Gov. Noem in her letter. “Officers encountering underage students with alcohol on their breath or in their system must determine if this exception to underage drinking law applies before writing a citation. We should respect the work of law enforcement by not needlessly making their jobs any tougher.”

SB 108 amends a 2020 statute which allows alcohol on campuses so that classes could be created under a specific set of protections. That legislation prohibited underage students from participating in courses that produced and consumed alcoholic beverages. SB 108 would completely undermine the intent of the 2020 legislative compromise that allowed these classes to be created, according to Noem.

“The sponsors have cited workforce as their reason for bringing this legislation,” continued Gov. Noem. “While I appreciate their acknowledgment that South Dakota has the strongest economy in the nation, I don’t believe that allowing underage students to consume alcohol will solve specific workforce issues. Those industries have continued to grow and thrive, both before and after the legislation I signed only three years ago.”

SB 129 would treat teachers and school employees the same as law enforcement officers in instances of assault in their official duties.

“South Dakota already has a strong and fair criminal justice system, and school districts have robust disciplinary policies tailored to address behavior within their districts,” continued Gov. Noem. “The changes SB 129 would make open the door for additional occupations to ask for special treatment under the law.”

The current statute provides sufficient accountability for anyone who assaults a school employee.

Gov. Noem has signed 126 bills this legislative session and vetoed 4.

