Observing 3 years of COVID-19 in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On March 10, 2020, South Dakota authorities were notified that the Coronavirus had entered the state.

In the three years since COVID-19 entered South Dakota, there have been 279,130 cases; of those cases, there have been 3,190 deaths, as reported by the South Dakota Department of Health.

Gov. Noem spoke at the Cato Institute on Feb. 16, 2023, on the topic of “Government and Healthcare,” which can be viewed below. Noem discussed how she handled the pandemic and decided not to shut down the state.

The state continued to hold large gathering events such as the Sturgis Rally, and Noem said she encouraged tourism. Noem also talked about how children remained in school through the pandemic, with around 80 to 90 percent attendance. Teachers were distanced, and barriers were put up — the school districts made those decisions instead of her.

Avera said within the first month that COVID appeared, the hospital set up its 24-hour COVID hotline that put people in touch with testing, treatment, and, in time, vaccination resources. Additionally, Avera’s laboratory was the first in the state to be verified by the South Dakota Department of Health for COVID testing. Avera also expanded virtual visits so patients could safely see their providers from home.

