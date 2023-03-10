Avera Medical Minute
One dead after single-vehicle crash near Gregory

The Department of Public Safety reported on Friday that a 22-year-old has died after his...
The Department of Public Safety reported on Friday that a 22-year-old has died after his vehicle rolled into a ditch south of Gregory.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Public Safety reported on Friday that a 22-year-old has died after his vehicle rolled into a ditch south of Gregory.

Early reports say that around 1:00 a.m. on Friday, a 2001 Chevrolet pickup was traveling eastbound on 302nd Ave near SD Highway 251 when the vehicle entered a ditch and rolled.

The 22-year-old male driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family, more information will be released in the coming days. South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

