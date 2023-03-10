Avera Medical Minute
One injured in Mitchell structure fire

Responders were called to a structure fire at Corn Palace Inn in Mitchell.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Responders were called to a structure fire at the Corn Palace Inn Friday morning, according to Mitchell Fire & EMS.

Mitchell Public Safety reported to 1001 S. Burr St. #203 at 7:33 a.m. Mitchell PD was first on scene and reported flames exiting a room through the door.

Engine 3 was the primary apparatus and called for a second alarm prior to their arrival.

Firefighters made entry, and Captain Ben Vanden Hoek reported the fire to be extinguished at 7:56 a.m.

M1 was also dispatched to treat an individual for burns and smoke inhalation.

No firefighters were injured.

There was one occupant in the room at the time of the fire who did receive injuries. This individual did not wish to be transported by ambulance and sought medical treatment after the incident.

The fire did not extend to any adjacent rooms or structures.

Fire Marshal Shannon Sandoval concluded this fire to be accidental in nature.

