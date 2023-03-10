Percussion ensembles prepare for SD Percussion Showcase

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Percussion Showcase will be bigger in its second annual event. This year’s showcase will start two hours earlier and host 23 groups, ten more than last year’s inaugural event.

On Saturday, groups from South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa will perform and compete in Brandon. Jake Esterberg is bringing his group, MBI Indoor Percussion, all the way from the Twin Cities. Esterberg, a native of Elk River, Minnesota, was inspired by his high school band director and is honored to be able to inspire future generations in the same way.

MBI will compete in the highest category of percussion competition: Independent World-Class. While they’re based in the Twin Cities, they bring in students from Iowa, Wisconsin and even five from Brandon.

“So we have five members who are currently from Brandon Valley and they graduated from there and are now a part of our group,” said Esterberg. “And so it’s been really fun to kind of outreach and be part of the community as it gets a little bit past the Twin Cities area than we normally pull from.”

This is the 15th year of the MBI Indoor Percussion group and they have members from ages 16 to 22. Their percussion group is just one ensemble under Minnesota Brass Incorporated and they’re regarded as the premier percussion group in the upper midwest. They have competed nationally and have even made the finals one year at the WGI Percussion World Championships in Dayton, Ohio. They look forward to competing in the WGI Percussion World Championships again this April.

“One thing that we talk about a lot with MBI being like kind of the premier organization is how we inspire the younger generation to come up and be part of our group or to continue marching or pursuing music after high school. We take this as a really fun opportunity to outreach and get to know people from other areas,” said Esterberg.

Brandon Valley’s group has seen some success as well. In director Devon Melillo’s first year bringing the group to the WGI World Finals, they placed eighth in the nation. There’s no doubt they will be ready for Saturday.

“We’ve been preparing for months,” said Melillo. “This is such a fun, but huge event. There’s a lot of moving parts. We have a tremendous amount of parent-volunteers. Having all different, you know, 23 different ensembles coming in from out of state and in state takes a lot of communication.”

Indoor drumline is still a relatively new activity to the region. Melillo hopes this showcase can help it grow.

“Indoor drumline has been in South Dakota for no more than 10 to 15 years, so it is very contemporary, it’s very new, and it’s a modern activity that is gaining a lot of traction,” explained Melillo. “So having schools come together and see what other programs are doing, I think plays a huge role in that.”

Ensembles from Brandon Valley’s 5th grade, 6th grade, and middle school will also have the opportunity to perform on Saturday. To be able to include younger musicians is inspiring for future generations.

Melillo- “I apologize to families for the future of loud drums at home, but it’s very inspiring for them.”

Melillo is proud of the five alumni participating in MBI, not just of those individuals, but for the surrounding area’s support of percussion. Melillo hopes they can grow the visibility and accessibility of indoor drumlines in the region.

Saturday’s event starts at 3 pm and will go late until 8 pm. Dakota News Now’s own, Beth Warden, will be the emcee for the event. Tickets will be sold at the door and Melillo advises people to arrive early because they’re expecting a packed house.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.