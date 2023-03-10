Avera Medical Minute
Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show underway this weekend

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual staple has returned to Sioux Falls with the 56th Annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.

The event kicked off Thursday afternoon and features a boat and RV show, hunting and fishing seminars and an outdoor equipment show.

Admission is $10 for adults, children aged 6 to 12 are $2.50 and children 5 and under get in for free.

The event runs until 5:00 p.m. Sunday and more information can be found on the event’s website.

