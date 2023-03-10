Sioux Falls Convention Center hosts 56th Annual Sportsmen’s Show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Convention Center is hosting the 56th Annual Sportsmen’s Show this weekend.

There is an entry fee of $10 for adults, $2.50 for children 6-12, and 5 and under are free. On Friday, the show runs from 12 p.m.-9 p.m.; on Saturday, the show runs from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., and on Sunday, the show runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

