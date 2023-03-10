South Dakota Freedom Caucus responds to Gov. Noem’s veto of digital currency bill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Freedom Caucus who spearheaded efforts to oppose the legislation issued a statement of support following Noem’s veto on Thursday.

According to the group, House Bill 1193 redefined “money” in a way that opponents to the legislation have argued would pave the way for a central bank digital currency.

“The South Dakota Freedom Caucus profusely thanks Gov. Noem for vetoing HB 1193, a bill that would have created a path towards a China-style Central Bank Digital Currency,” the group said in a release. “At our urging, thousands of South Dakotans have called and written to the governor warning her of the dangers of this legislation and she has truly listened to the voice of the people.”

The South Dakota Freedom Caucus said their focus now turns to encouraging colleagues to uphold the veto.

“We stand ready to reconsider this legislation without the language that assaults our liberties at a later date.”

