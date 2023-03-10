Wagner Red Raiders feature great versatility heading into State A Tournament

WAGNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Mike Koupal’s Wagner girls went into the State “A” tournament as the #2 seed . And we heard from a trio of seniors last night they they still have business to take care of.

And with plenty of talent up and down this line-up, there was no reason for the Red Raiders not to come into the Watertown Civic Arena with plenty of confidence.

Mike Koupal says, “We’re versatile. Out people are versatile, it’s kind of like playing chess. We can move our players around. Ashlyn can play the point, she can play the five. Shalayne can play the point, she can play the five. Emma usually plays the four or five, she can play a guard if she really needs to. And then Lydia and Macy, we can put them inside.”

Point being, they are a very tough team to play against...They played the first game tonight.

