Washington, Jefferson, Pierre and Harrisburg advance at Girls State AA Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brooklyn Harpe scored 19 points and made sure her top-ranked Washington Warriors weren’t upset in the opening round of the State AA Tournament for a second straight year. The Warriors doubled up on Watertown 48-24.

In the 2nd game of the day Cierra Watkins had 20 points for Jefferson as the Cavaliers beat Mitchell 50-34.

The first game of the night featured Pierre beating RC Stevens 42-24 as Remington Price was the leading scorer for the Governors with 15 points.

And in the final game of the day Sadie Mehrman scored 21 points as Harrisburg knocked off O’Gorman 53-41. So there will be a new state champion as the Knights were defending champions.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.