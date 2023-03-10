Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington, Jefferson, Pierre and Harrisburg advance at Girls State AA Tournament

Highlights from 4 first round games at the Pentagon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Brooklyn Harpe scored 19 points and made sure her top-ranked Washington Warriors weren’t upset in the opening round of the State AA Tournament for a second straight year. The Warriors doubled up on Watertown 48-24.

In the 2nd game of the day Cierra Watkins had 20 points for Jefferson as the Cavaliers beat Mitchell 50-34.

The first game of the night featured Pierre beating RC Stevens 42-24 as Remington Price was the leading scorer for the Governors with 15 points.

And in the final game of the day Sadie Mehrman scored 21 points as Harrisburg knocked off O’Gorman 53-41. So there will be a new state champion as the Knights were defending champions.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon Kleingartner and Jeff Willett were snowmobiling at 11:30 a.m. and were due to return home...
UPDATE: Two missing snowmobilers found safe in South Dakota
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
Minnesota man arrested in Minnehaha County on child porn charges, awaiting extradition
Developing: Portion of I-90 closed after accident
Update: I-90 reopened after accident
Two Sioux Falls men arrested for forging checks in Brookings

Latest News

Central Lyon and Western Christian to play for 2-A title after advancing Thursday
Central Lyon and Western Christian advance to 2-A title game Friday
Unbeaten Hamlin rallies late to beat Flandreau in Watertown
Hamlin goes on late run to beat Flandreau at State A Tournament in Watertown
Augustana women head to Duluth to keep season going in Central Region Tournament
Augustana women head to Duluth where they hope to keep their season going
#2 seed Wagner brings very versatile team to State "A" Tournament
Wagner Red Raiders feature great versatility heading into State A Tournament