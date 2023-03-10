Avera Medical Minute
Whiskey Myers to play Sioux Empire Fair

Whiskey Myers with special guest Read Southall Band will play on the BillionAuto.com Main Stage...
Whiskey Myers with special guest Read Southall Band will play on the BillionAuto.com Main Stage at the Sioux Empire Fair on Aug. 10.(Sioux Empire Fair)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Whiskey Myers with special guest Read Southall Band will play on the BillionAuto.com Main Stage at the Sioux Empire Fair on Aug. 10.

Whiskey Myers has played more than 3,000 live shows since their emergence in 2007.

The band known for their high-energy live show and unique sound has been featured in Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone,” as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series “What/If,” the Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead,” and CBS series “SEAL Team.”

“Whiskey Myers is going to put on a great show for fairgoers”, says Fair Manager Scott Wick. “We’re thrilled to have them coming to the Sioux Empire Fair

Joining Whiskey Myers is special guest Read Southall Band. Their third studio album, For the Birds, is ambitious and captures vigorous, rock ‘n’ roll energy with elements of country and southern rock. From classic to contemporary rock, these are songs that could appeal to the disparate fanbases of Gary Stewart, Joe Walsh, Rival Sons, or Chris Cornell.

Tickets to Whiskey Myers will go on sale to the public on March 17 at 10 a.m. Sales will be online only at SiouxEmpireFair.com.

Whiskey Myers is the first grandstand lineup announcement for the Sioux Empire Fair, with more announcements still to come.

The 2023 Sioux Empire Fair will run Aug. 4 through Aug. 12. 

