Central Lyon boys claim first ever State Championship

DES MOINES, IA (Dakota News Now) - The student fan section chant of “Just Like Football” took on a quite literal meaning this year at Central Lyon High School.

A little less than four months after their football team completed an undefeated march to a state championship, the Lion boys basketball team was nearly flawless in capturing the school’s first state hoops title, defeating Western Christian 72-59 at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday in Des Moines to claim the Iowa 2A State Championship and finish the season 24-1.

The ten-time state champion Wolfpack (22-4) were with the Lions throughout the first half and sent the game into half tied at 32. Central Lyon surged ahead in the third quarter for good and put things away in the fourth behind a game-high 25 points from the Zach Lutmer, the University of Iowa-bound football recruit who exits as Central Lyon’s all-time leading scorer in basketball. Reece Vander Zee added 21 points and Andrew Austin scored 17.

Tate VanRegenmorter led Western Christian with 19 points and Kaden VanRegenmorter scored 10.

Click on the video viewer for highlights and reaction!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.