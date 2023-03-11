Northern State fans excited for regional basketball

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northern State fans are excited for regional basketball on Saturday at Northwest Missouri where the Wolves will take on Emporia State Kansas

Dakota News Now caught up with some Northern fans who say they are excited and hopeful that the team will bring home a win.

“Because we got one of the best coaches around, Sal Phillips, he can do it,” said Casey Bossert, an NSU fan. “We got two great leaders with Belka and Masten, you know the heart of the team is Belka. So hopefully they can get it done.”

“Well I think that it pumps them up,” said Ivy Bossert. “It gives them the support, you know, to keep on trying and getting out there and fighting.”

The game starts at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Both Casey and Ivy say they will be ready to cheer on the Wolves proudly.

