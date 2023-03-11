One dead in two-vehicle crash near Huron

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According authorities, a Friday night accident in Beadle County has left one person with serious injuries and another dead.

The accident occurred around 5:15 p.m. on Friday at the intersection of SD Highway 37 and 33rd Street, a mile south of Huron.

The accident is still under investigation by the SD Highway Patrol, but early reports indicate a 2018 Ford pickup was travelling eastbound on 33rd Street and failed to yield at a stop sign, colliding with a 2015 Nissan Sentra that was traveling southbound on SD Highway 37.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to the Huron hospital, where the 22-year-old driver of the Nissan Sentra later died. The 65-year-old driver of the Ford pickup suffered serious, non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt, it is unclear if the driver of the Nissan was wearing theirs.

The inside lane of SD Highway 37 was closed to traffic for several hours and the names of the two persons involved have not been released pending notification of family.

