Second annual ‘Stand Up For Women’ retreat hosted in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An event was held on Saturday to honor and celebrate all women who have served in our country’s armed forces.

The second annual “Stand Up for Women” veteran’s retreat was held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The purpose of the event was to strengthen the leadership, power and voices of military women through peer support and connection to resources.

“A lot of women’s needs are not being met,” said Michelle Smith, a Commander in the armed forces. “They’re under-served. Whether it’s because when women get out of the military they’re less likely to join a veteran’s organization. They’re less likely to get the benefits that they’ve earned and the respect that they deserve. Events like this are really important so that women can come together as a community to support each other.”

Organizers add although the number of women who volunteer to join the armed forces is increasing, the services and supports available to them are still largely designed for men.

