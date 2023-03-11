Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Second annual ‘Stand Up For Women’ retreat hosted in Sioux Falls

An event was held on Saturday to honor and celebrate all women who have served in our country’s...
An event was held on Saturday to honor and celebrate all women who have served in our country’s armed forces.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An event was held on Saturday to honor and celebrate all women who have served in our country’s armed forces.

The second annual “Stand Up for Women” veteran’s retreat was held at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The purpose of the event was to strengthen the leadership, power and voices of military women through peer support and connection to resources.

“A lot of women’s needs are not being met,” said Michelle Smith, a Commander in the armed forces. “They’re under-served. Whether it’s because when women get out of the military they’re less likely to join a veteran’s organization. They’re less likely to get the benefits that they’ve earned and the respect that they deserve. Events like this are really important so that women can come together as a community to support each other.”

Organizers add although the number of women who volunteer to join the armed forces is increasing, the services and supports available to them are still largely designed for men.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developing: Portion of I-90 closed after accident
UPDATE: Charges pending for 14-year-old driver in I-90 accident
The Department of Public Safety reported on Friday that a 22-year-old has died after his...
One dead after single-vehicle crash near Gregory
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
One dead in two-vehicle crash near Huron
The South Dakota Freedom Caucus was launched as a way to push the South Dakota Republican Party...
South Dakota Freedom Caucus responds to Gov. Noem’s veto of digital currency bill
French Bulldogs have been the most commonly stolen dog breed according to the American Kennel...
Sioux Falls family searching for stolen French Bulldog puppy

Latest News

Republican leaders in the South Dakota Legislature share a light moment during a January 2023...
Observers see improved civility in Capitol in 2023
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
One dead in two-vehicle crash near Huron
The 56th Annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show is happening at the Sioux Falls Convention Center...
Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s show continues this weekend
The 56th Annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show is happening at the Sioux Falls Convention Center...
Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s show continues this weekend