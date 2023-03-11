Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s show continues this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 56th Annual Sioux Empire Sportsmen’s Show is happening at the Sioux Falls Convention Center Saturday and Sunday.

Baylee was joined in the studio by the Sportsmen’s Show’s Owner, Barry Cenaiko, to discuss what to expect over the weekend.

The event kicked off Friday and runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is an entry fee of $10 for adults, $2.50 for children 6-12, and 5 and under are free. More information can be found on the Sportsmen’s Show website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.