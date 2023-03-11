Avera Medical Minute
STATE AA SEMIFINALS: Washington wins thriller over Jefferson, Pierre powers past Harrisburg

Warriors edge Cavaliers 46-43, Govs power past Tigers 51-37
South Dakota State AA Girls Basketball Semifinals
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The top seeds in AA got off to similar starts, yet had very different finishes, in their semifinals en route to a meeting in the 2023 South Dakota Girls Basketball State Championship game.

After top seed Washington jumped out to a 15-3 first quarter lead, Jefferson rallied and had a chance to tie with 1.7 seconds left, only to see Cierra Watkins three fall short in a 46-43 semifinal thriller at the Sanford Pentagon. Brooklyn Harpe led the Warriors with 14 points and Grace Peterson added 13 points. The Cavaliers got game highs from Jaidyn Dunn in points (17) and rebounds (16).

Unlike Washington, second seed Pierre got out to a big lead after the first quarter (15-2) and never looked back in their 51-37 victory over Harrisburg in the other semifinal. Pierre’s Reese Terwilliger led all scorers with 19 points and Ryann Barry added 10. Abigail Flanagan was the lone Tiger in double figures with 17 points.

Pierre and Washington will square off at 7:45 PM tomorrow for the State AA Championship at the Sanford Pentagon. The Warriors are seeking their seventh title in program history and second in three years. Pierre is seeking their third championship and first since 1991.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

