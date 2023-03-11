STATE B SEMIFINALS: Wall stuns Wolsey-Wessington and will face defending champ Viborg-Hurley for title

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Wall Eagles earned the opportunity to play for their first ever girls basketball state championship.

That’s something Viborg-Hurley experienced last year in winning their first State B title, and tomorrow night they’ll look to repeat at Wall’s expense.

In semifinal play on Friday night at Huron Arena the Eagles stunned top seeded Wolsey-Wessington 76-72. Nora Dinger led all scorers with 24 points supported by a 5-10 night from beyond the arc. Paige Kjerstad added 17 and Rhea Tuckers scored 16. The Warbirds fell despite three players scoring 20 or more points (Mya Boomsma 21, Mallory Miller and Leah Williams each with 20).

After having their 12 point halftime lead trimmed to two in the fourth quarter, defending State B Champion Viborg-Hurley closed the late semifinal on an 18-2 run to put away Ethan 52-34. The Cougars’ Denae Mach led all scorers with 21 points and Charley Nelson added 16. Ava Lingemann led Ethan’s Rustlers with 13.

Viborg-Hurley and Wall will square off for the title tomorrow night in Huron at 7:45 PM.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.