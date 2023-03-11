STATE A SEMIFINALS: Hamlin and Wagner roll into championship showdown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Only one of the three South Dakota Girls State Basketball Tournaments featured an unbeaten team.

They’ll play for the State A Championship tomorrow in a matchup of the #1 and #2 teams.

Despite starting slow in their State A Semifinal and trailing Red Cloud after a quarter, top seed and unbeaten Hamlin outscored the Crusaders 19-4 in the second quarter and never looked back, cruising into their third straight championship game with a 57-35 victory. The Chargers’ Kami Wadsworth led all scorers with 23 points while Addison Neuendorf added 13. Ashlan Blound led Red Cloud with 14 points.

In the second semifinal the second seeded Wagner Red Raiders had no trouble from the jump, outscoring Sisseton 16-4 in the opening quarter en route to a 63-45 win. Wagner’s Ashlyn Koupal led all scorers with 27 points and her sister Macy added 17. Emma Yost had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Chloe Langager led Sisseton with 12 points.

Hamlin and Watertown will meet for the championship tomorrow night at 7:45 PM in Watertown Arena. The Chargers are seeking the third state title in program history, and first since 2005, after falling in the previous two title games to St. Thomas More and Aberdeen Roncalli.

The Red Raiders will also be seeking the third championship in their program’s history after winning back-to-back titles in 1997 and 1998.

Click on the video viewer for tonight’s highlights!

