Author Lou Raguse discusses best-selling ‘Vanished in Vermillion’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A South Dakota cold case that was reopened has now turned into a best-selling book on Amazon. The author gave a presentation on the book on Saturday in Vermillion.

“Vanished in Vermillion,” written by Lou Raguse, tells the story of Pam and Sherri, two teens who disappeared on their way to a party in 1971.

The case was reopened in 2004 and David Lykken was charged with a murder that never happened. The book unveils new details about the teens’ disappearance as well as controversial investigative techniques.

Raguse took questions from fans at the Vermillion Public Library

If you’re interested in giving “Vanished in Vermillion” a read, Raguse said the Sioux Falls Barnes & Noble is sold out of copies, but are planning to order more. Otherwise, you can find it on Amazon.

