BOYS STATE HOCKEY: Brookings barrels back into championship game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings Rangers will play for their third consecutive South Dakota Boys State Hockey Championship.

The Rangers emphatically returned to the title game on a Saturday with a 6-1 victory over Oahe in front of a standing room only crowd at the Larson Ice Center in Brookings.

Brookings outshot the Capitals 66-17 and scored three power play goals. Six different Rangers (Luke Honkomp, Zach Struck, Trenton Pederson, Breck Hirrschoff, Jack Merritt and Owen Schneider) scored goals with Pederson and Hirschoff each adding a pair of assists.

Oahe’s lone goal came form Devin Dodson.

The Rangers will face the Sioux Falls Flyers varsity first team tomorrow for the championship at 3:00 PM at Larson Ice Center. The top-seeded Flyers defeated Rushmore 3-1 in the other semifinal on Saturday night.

