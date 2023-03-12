CENTRAL REGIONAL: Craig Doty’s Emporia State team upsets Northern State
Bad end to first half dooms Wolves in 72-51 defeat
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARYVILLE, MO (Dakota News Now) - The No. 18 Northern State University men’s basketball fell to (RV) Emporia State in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Central Region Tournament Saturday afternoon. The Wolves struggled to get things going offensively, shooting 30.0% from the floor and 22.9% from the 3-point line.
THE QUICK DETAILS
Final Score: NSU 51, ESU 72
Records: NSU 24-7, 23-8
Attendance: 651
HOW IT HAPPENED
- It was a slow start for the Wolves who trailed 43-23 at the half
- Northern held Emporia State to 29 points in the second however was unable to overcome the first half deficit
- The Wolves tallied 18 points in the paint, six points off turnovers, and five second chance points; while the Hornets recorded 40 points in the paint, 19 points off turnovers, and 22 points off the bench
- NSU tallied 35 rebounds, ten assists, eight made 3-pointers, seven steals, and two blocks
- Sam Masten and Augustin Reede led the team in double figures, scoring 18 and 12 points respectively
- With his eighth points of the game, Masten scored his 1000th point as a Wolf and concluded his collegiate career with 1,465 points; he is the 60th member of the Northern State 1000 point club
NORTHERN STATE STATISTICAL STANDOUTS
- Sam Masten: 18 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
- Augustin Reede: 12 points, 2 assists
- Jordan Belka: 8 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 1 block
2022-23 ROUND UP
- Northern State closes out the season as the NSIC Overall and North Division Champions, qualifying for their 15th NCAA Tournament in program history
- Saul Phillips reached the 300 career milestone this season and holds an 89-27 record overall at Northern State; he was named the NSIC Coach of the Year
- Sam Masten tallied NSIC North Division Player of the Year, first team NSIC All-Conference, CSC Academic All-District, and D2CCA All-District first team honors
- Jordan Belka was named the NSIC Bob Olson Outstanding Senior of the Year and honored on the NSIC All-Conference second team and CSC Academic All-District team
- Jacksen Moni landed on the NSIC All-Conference first team
- Masten and Belka (1,314) reached the 1000 career milestone and became the 59th and 60th members of the Northern State 1000 point club
