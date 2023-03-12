Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

College gamers compete at Morningside eSports Invitational

College gamers battled for titles at the Seaboard Triumph Expo Center
College gamers battled for titles at the Seaboard Triumph Expo Center(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A new kind of competition took place this weekend at the Seaboard Triumph Expo Center in Sioux City, as college competitive gamers competed in the first ever Morningside eSports Invitational.

The competition ended Saturday night with the finals as college teams from throughout the region traveled to Sioux City to compete in team eSports.

The event was established to showcase the collegiate eSports talent around the tri-state area and to foster a safe and friendly community for local and regional gamers to compete.

One competitor from Morningside says he learned a lot in this competition and the sport takes dedication to improve.

“Being here takes as much work as being a collegiate athlete, we may work different things we may not have to work out in a sense, but we have our own skills that we have to hone so that we can keep up at a collegiate level, like this isn’t a joke, we are sport,” Morningside Freshman Simon Zychowski said.

This event is referred to as a “Lan” Event meaning everyone competes face-to-face in-person. Morningside Head Coach Jared Amundson said this type of competition is a good test.

“Just like in traditional sports, when you’re playing against somebody on the same court at the same time, all of these players are gonna get the opportunity now and I think it’s it’s an amazing feeling from a traditional sports player myself, I think this is it was needed for the longevity of eSports,” Amundson said.

Another goal of the invitational was to grow the sport as they had stations set up for kids to give the games a try.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
One dead in two-vehicle crash near Huron
French Bulldogs have been the most commonly stolen dog breed according to the American Kennel...
Sioux Falls family searching for stolen French Bulldog puppy
Developing: Portion of I-90 closed after accident
UPDATE: Charges pending for 14-year-old driver in I-90 accident
The South Dakota State Capitol and Capitol Lake at sunrise during the winter.
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill
The Department of Public Safety reported on Friday that a 22-year-old has died after his...
One dead after single-vehicle crash near Gregory

Latest News

Cloudy, Cold & Windy Sunday
Cloudy, Cold & Windy Sunday
Madison Fire Department calling on residents to clear snow from gas meters following second...
Madison Fire Department calling on residents to clear snow from gas meters following second home explosion
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listens as she testifies during a House Ways and Means...
Yellen says no federal bailout for Silicon Valley Bank
2023 South Dakota State AA Girls Basketball Championship
2023 South Dakota State A Girls Basketball Championship