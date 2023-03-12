Dave Krauth’s legendary coaching career comes to a close

DULUTH, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana womens basketball team saw their season come to an end yesterday in the Central Regional, falling to Missouri Southern State in a 75-74 heartbreaker.

It also brought to a close the career of their head coach, Dave Krauth.

The University of Sioux Falls alum was brought back to coach the Augustana women in 1989 after winning 347 games as a high school boys and girls basketball coach. He never had a losing season at Augustana in 34 years and, including this year, won 20 or more games in 22 seasons.

Krauth’s final record at Augustana will be 695 wins and 302 losses.

It’s harder to count the number of players and memories he’s made over the years, yet that is what he will cherish the most.

