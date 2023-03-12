IRS taxpayer assistance center stays open on a Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In the upper Midwest, the only thing more certain in the winter than snow is taxes.

On Saturday, the Internal Revenue Service opened its doors in a greater effort to assist people during the tax filing season. The taxpayer assistance center is normally strictly open during the work week and services are recommended to be by appointment.

On Saturday, despite the snow, they helped meet the needs of the community by allowing walk-ins on the weekend, the most convenient time for many.

“It means a lot, you know. I work five days a week, so it was good when I come here and the lady told me I have an appointment on Saturday,” said Aluok Mou, a visitor at the tax assistance center on Saturday. “I said, ‘you work on Saturday?’ You know, it helps a lot for those who work Monday through Friday to have an appointment on Saturday. So I really appreciate that.”

The IRS assisted people of all different backgrounds with various services from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They believe it’s important to help and that tax assistance should be accessible and welcoming. Mou is a mother living paycheck-to-paycheck, so the amount of money taken in taxes greatly affects her family. She came into the tax center with concerns, but the woman she spoke with reassured her.

“I was so stressed, but when I came here and she talked to me I felt relieved a little bit than what I had in my mind before,” expressed Mou. “But when I came to her, she explained it to me and she gave me some suggestions to do before I pay whatever they owe me. So I feel a little bit better.”

Appointment or not, IRS locations are ready and willing to assist taxpayer this filing season.

“Those who work, living paycheck to paycheck, it is hard. But what are you going to do when they say you owe something? You just come and ask. Maybe you will get help,” said Mou.

The only service that wasn’t offered on Saturday was the opportunity to make cash payments. If you are interested in receiving assistance on your taxes, you can visit IRS.gov or visit and IRS taxpayer assistance center near you.

