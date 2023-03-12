Madison Fire Department calling on residents to clear snow from gas meters following second home explosion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, the Madison Fire Department shared a video on their Facebook page of a second home explosion that happened in the area, and called on residents to make sure their gas meters are clear of snow.

The details of when the second explosion occurred are currently unknown and more information is expected in the coming days. You can read the full post from the Madison Fire Department below.

This is a call for all Lake County residents to check that their gas meters are free of snow. We have had 2 house explosions in the last month that are directly related to excessive snow covering the gas meters. If your home’s gas meter is covered in snow, your home is not safe to occupy. Be vigilant and help out your elderly neighbors or those who may not have the ability to clear the snow from their gas meters. Video owned by Broadwater Bar and Grill.

