Madison Fire Department calling on residents to clear snow from gas meters following second home explosion
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Sunday, the Madison Fire Department shared a video on their Facebook page of a second home explosion that happened in the area, and called on residents to make sure their gas meters are clear of snow.
The details of when the second explosion occurred are currently unknown and more information is expected in the coming days. You can read the full post from the Madison Fire Department below.
