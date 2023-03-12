Avera Medical Minute
STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP: Harpe & Washington tune up Pierre

Warriors bring home second state title in three years with 54-36 victory
Washington defeats Pierre 54-36
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Playing in the final prep basketball game of her career, Washington’s Brooklyn Harpe was in tune and Pierre was in trouble.

Alongside twin sister Hannah, Brooklyn Harpe scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the first half, helping Washington pull away from the Lady Govs in the second quarter en route to a 54-36 victory in the 2023 State AA Girls Basketball Championship Game on Saturday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

The top-seeded Warriors (21-3) also got 13 points from Grace Peterson that included a layup to beat the first half buzzer that gave Washington a 31-20 lead at the break. It capped a dominating second quarter that ended on a 12-1 Washington run which put them firmly in command for the rest of the contest. This coming after Pierre (20-4) had fought to an 11-all tie after the first eight minutes of play.

Ryann Barry was the only Pierre player in double figures with 12 points.

This is the seventh state championship in the history of the Washington program.

