STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP: Viborg-Hurley tops Wall to win consecutive titles

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The only defending champion to reach a final in any of the South Dakota Girls Basketball State Tournaments made good on their bid to repeat.

Behind a 28 point, 16 rebound performance from Coral Mason in her final prep game the Viborg-Hurley Cougars won their second consecutive State B Girls Basketball Championship, defeating Wall 71-61 on Saturday night at the Huron Arena.

The Cougars (23-3) also got 16 points from Denae Mach and 14 from Charley Nelson.

Wall (20-6) had momentum midway through the first half, tying the game at 17 after a banked-in three from Rhea Tuckers at the end of the first quarter, and then went ahead with the first four points of the second quarter. The defending champs then took command and ended the quarter on a 17-6 run to go up 34-27 at the break.

The Cougars led by as many as 15 in the third quarter before the Eagles came back to get within four. A Mason hoop at the buzzer sent Viborg-Hurley into the fourth quarter with all the momentum and they never looked back.

Paige Kjerstad led the Eagles with 21 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy SD PB!

