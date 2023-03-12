Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP: Viborg-Hurley tops Wall to win consecutive titles

Coral Mason’s 28 points and 16 rebounds lead the way in the Cougars 71-61 victory
Viborg-Hurley repeats as state champs with 71-61 win over Wall
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 11:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HURON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The only defending champion to reach a final in any of the South Dakota Girls Basketball State Tournaments made good on their bid to repeat.

Behind a 28 point, 16 rebound performance from Coral Mason in her final prep game the Viborg-Hurley Cougars won their second consecutive State B Girls Basketball Championship, defeating Wall 71-61 on Saturday night at the Huron Arena.

The Cougars (23-3) also got 16 points from Denae Mach and 14 from Charley Nelson.

Wall (20-6) had momentum midway through the first half, tying the game at 17 after a banked-in three from Rhea Tuckers at the end of the first quarter, and then went ahead with the first four points of the second quarter. The defending champs then took command and ended the quarter on a 17-6 run to go up 34-27 at the break.

The Cougars led by as many as 15 in the third quarter before the Eagles came back to get within four. A Mason hoop at the buzzer sent Viborg-Hurley into the fourth quarter with all the momentum and they never looked back.

Paige Kjerstad led the Eagles with 21 points.

Click on the video viewer for highlights courtesy SD PB!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Developing: Portion of I-90 closed after accident
UPDATE: Charges pending for 14-year-old driver in I-90 accident
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
One dead in two-vehicle crash near Huron
The Department of Public Safety reported on Friday that a 22-year-old has died after his...
One dead after single-vehicle crash near Gregory
French Bulldogs have been the most commonly stolen dog breed according to the American Kennel...
Sioux Falls family searching for stolen French Bulldog puppy
The South Dakota Freedom Caucus was launched as a way to push the South Dakota Republican Party...
South Dakota Freedom Caucus responds to Gov. Noem’s veto of digital currency bill

Latest News

Washington defeats Pierre 54-36 in the 2023 State AA Girls Basketball Championship Game
STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP: Harpe & Washington tune up Pierre
Hamlin's Kami Wadsworth rises for a layup against Wagner in the 2023 State A Championship
STATE A CHAMPIONSHIP: Third time the charm for Hamlin in thriller over Wagner
Brookings celebrates a goal in their state semifinal win over Oahe
BOYS STATE HOCKEY: Brookings barrels back into championship game
Augustana women's basketball coach Dave Krauth looks on during a game with Minot STate
Dave Krauth’s legendary coaching career comes to a close