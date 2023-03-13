Avera Medical Minute
3-PEAT! Brookings boys continue championship reign with win over Sioux Falls

Rangers defeat Flyers 5-2
Brookings defeats Sioux Falls 5-2
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:34 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota high school hockey was owned by the Brookings Rangers in the 2022-23 seaosn.

One week after their girls program defeated Aberdeen 2-0 to win the state title, the Ranger boys finished off a championship run of their own, defeating the Sioux Falls Flyers 5-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Larson Ice Center in Brookings.

It is the third consecutive title for the Rangers.

Brookings scored the first five goals of the game, taking a 3-0 lead after one period on goals from Zach Struck, Trenton Pederson and Riley Linstad. The Rangers quickly tallied two more goals early in the second (David Brink and Jay Harris) to go up 5-0.

Keegan Clancy and Max Mohr scored in the second to get Sioux Falls on the board, but the Flyers were unable to draw closer.

Brookings Addison Ronning stopped 24 shots while Sioux Falls Ian Pattison saved 23.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

