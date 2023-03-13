Avera Medical Minute
RAGBRAI releases map of 500-mile biking route across Iowa

By Kesia Cameron
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Biking 500 miles is one way to see Iowa.

The 50th RAGBRAI, Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, will begin on July 23 in Sioux City and end on July 29 in Davenport.

According to the event’s website, the eight-day event features music, food, camaraderie, and community. For each of the eight days, riders can participate in fun themes, including “Throwback Jersey Day” and “Guinness Book of World Records.”

Click here to register. Sign up by April 14 to avoid paying a late registration fee. Registration closes on May 15. Vendors are also welcome to sign up by clicking here.

