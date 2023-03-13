Avera Medical Minute
Jackley announces three new assistant attorneys general

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three new attorneys will join the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office in the next few months.

Ernest Thompson and Alexis Tracy will be assistant attorneys general in the criminal division. Grant Flynn will be an assistant attorney general with the civil division, according to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.

“I am focused on building the best law firm to represent the people of South Dakota,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Today, we have added to the exceptional group of assistant attorneys general already working for the State — our bench just deepened.”

More about the new lawyers

Grant Flynn of Pierre is a private attorney in Pierre. He was the senior staff attorney for the state Department of Human Services for four years and then was an assistant attorney general in the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office for six years. During that time, he worked in the appellate, civil, and criminal divisions. Flynn is scheduled to join the Attorney General’s Office in Pierre on April 5.

Ernest Thompson of Aberdeen is the current Brown County State’s Attorney. He served 12 years in the U.S. Army and received his law degree in 2015. He joined the Brown County State’s Attorney’s Office in 2016 and became State’s Attorney in 2020. Thompson will join the Attorney General’s Office in Pierre on June 1.

Alexis Tracy of Vermillion is the current Clay County State’s Attorney. She has been an attorney for 17 years and has been a prosecuting attorney for more than 16 years. Tracy was first elected as Clay County State’s Attorney in 2016 and was re-elected in 2020. She will join the Attorney General’s Office in Sioux Falls on June 1.

Attorney General Jackley said he continues to work to fill current vacancies that remain within the office.

