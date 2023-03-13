Less Wind, More Clouds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The wind will continue to die down as we head through the rest of our Monday. For the most part, we should stay mostly cloudy for most of our Monday with some late-day sunshine possible. Highs will range from the teens in the north to the 30s in the southwest.

Temperatures start to moderate by the middle of the week as highs should reach the 30s on Tuesday and 40s on Wednesday. The wind will start to pick up both Tuesday and Wednesday again. Our next cold front will bring another chance for snow Thursday into Friday. Accumulating snow looks possible at this time, so stay tuned for updates to the forecast!

It will turn much colder behind that cold front. Highs drop back down into the 20s by the end of the week and into next weekend.

