Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Tax cut chronicles; Jackley discusses criminal justice

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we take a closer look at how the largest tax cut in South Dakota history got one step closer to crossing the finish line.

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss breaks down the tax cut negotiations and shares his insight on how the legislative session played out.

USD professor emeritus Michael Card joins the program to discuss the legislative session and what Gov. Noem’s scorecard could mean for a potential run at a higher office.

Attorney General Marty Jackley joins us in studio to talk about the “truth in sentencing” bill, new opportunities with new prison facilities, and what he’d like to accomplish during his second stint in office.

And Sen. John Thune (R-South Dakota) shares his thoughts on his recent visit to the Southern border.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
One dead in two-vehicle crash near Huron
French Bulldogs have been the most commonly stolen dog breed according to the American Kennel...
Sioux Falls family searching for stolen French Bulldog puppy
Developing: Portion of I-90 closed after accident
UPDATE: Charges pending for 14-year-old driver in I-90 accident
The South Dakota State Capitol and Capitol Lake at sunrise during the winter.
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill

Latest News

Matters of the State: Tax cut chronicles; Jackley discusses criminal justice
Matters of the State: Tax cut chronicles; Jackley discusses criminal justice
LGBTQ flag
Some of the transgender community speaks out on House Bill 1080
Cloudy, Cold & Windy Sunday
Cloudy, Cold & Windy Sunday
Madison Fire Department calling on residents to clear snow from gas meters following second...
Madison Fire Department calling on residents to clear snow from gas meters following second home explosion