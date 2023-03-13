Avera Medical Minute
Monday Munchies: Central Dakota Perk opens second location

Central Dakota Perk
Central Dakota Perk
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Central Dakota Perk is expanding its reach, with a shop in Tea and now also Harrisburg.

Central Dakota Perk is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. The Harrisburg location is situated in the strip mall, next to Subway. The coffee shop is drive-through only.

The family-owned coffee shop offers hot and cold drinks, including boba and lotus drinks, dairy and non-dairy milk options, 25 sugar-free syrups, and much more.

