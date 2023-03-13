The need for foster families in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Hundreds of South Dakota children need foster families while their own families work to overcome circumstances that make the child unsafe.

In addition to providing care for children, foster families also provide encouragement and support to the entire family as they are working to make changes so the children can return home.

Cabinet secretary for The Department of Social Services, Matt Althoff discussed the need for foster parents in South Dakota.

He also discussed different requirements to becoming a foster parent and how people can begin the process.

Saying 30 hours of training is provided for all prospective foster and adoptive families in the State of South Dakota.

The training is facilitated through a combination of online and classroom sessions to provide added flexibility for families.

He says the impact on the child’s life is truly remarkable.

For more information visit https://dss.sd.gov/childprotection/fostercare/adopt.aspx and https://strongerfamiliestogether.sd.gov/

