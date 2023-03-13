Avera Medical Minute
SDSU bound for Virginia and NCAA Tournament date with USC

Jackrabbits get #9 seed
Jackrabbit womens basketball team gets USC in NCAA Tournament
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - No. 9 South Dakota State women’s basketball will take on No. 8 USC in the opening round of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The Jackrabbits (28-5) and Trojans (21-9) will meet Friday, March 17 (game time TBD) in Blacksburg, Va. The winner of Friday’s contest will play the winner of No. 1 Virginia Tech (27-4) vs. No. 16 Chattanooga (20-12) in the second round on Sunday, March 19. These games will be played at Virginia Tech’s Cassell Coliseum.

SDSU is making its 11th trip to the NCAA Tournament in 15 seasons of postseason eligibility and first trip since 2021. The Jacks earned the Summit League’s automatic bid to the Big Dance by winning their 10th conference tournament trophy last week.

Tickets will be available for purchase directly from Virginia Tech starting at 1 p.m. CT Monday afternoon. Limited tickets may be available for purchase from South Dakota State Monday afternoon, but to ensure you are able to get tickets, it is recommended you purchase directly from the Virginia Tech ticketing site.

More ticket information will be released once it is available on Monday.

