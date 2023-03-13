Sen. Thune receives Guardian Award from Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office awarded Sen. John Thune with the office’s highest honor on Monday.

Lincoln County Sheriff Steve Swenson presented the Guardian Award.

Sen. Thune was awarded for his support and dedication to law enforcement and helping secure equipment to keep Lincoln County safe, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. He helped secure funds for an MRAP armored vehicle, ballistic shields, body armor, and improved radios for deputies.

“Senator Thune’s continued support of the federal programs assisted Lincoln County in getting an MRAP armored vehicle that aids our law enforcement professionals in armed standoffs,” said Sheriff Swenson. “Additionally, Senator Thune’s work to supply ballistic shields and body armor proves his commitment to keeping our Lincoln County deputies safe and keeping Lincoln County safe. His support also helped us upgrade the radio, carried by every deputy and used in every vehicle.”

“The Guardian Award is given to individuals who have gone above and beyond in their support of our mission,” said Sheriff Swenson. “Senator Thune is our first recipient of this award because of the outstanding dedication he has shown to helping this office and our deputies fulfill our duties to provide the best possible law enforcement to Lincoln County. We are honored to have him as our United States Senator and to recognize him for his efforts.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.