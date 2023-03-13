Shoe drive for kids happening at Empower Campus in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Free shoes, a meal, and entertainment will be provided for children at the Empower Campus in east-central Sioux Falls Wednesday evening.

In addition to providing pairs of shoes to kids who need them, the event will feature the Magic Art Bus and a visit from Spiderman and Black Panther, as well as a meal.

The shoe drive and related activities will take place at 5 p.m.

Organizer Rudy Navarrete said 150 pairs of shoes have been received, and the hope is to donate 50 pairs at Wednesday’s event.

