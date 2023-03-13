Avera Medical Minute
Skyforce stop Spurs

Sioux Falls defeats Austin 124-108
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Austin Spurs 124-108 on Sunday afternoon at the Sanford Pentagon.

The victory for the Skyforce (15-12) earned the season series sweep of the Spurs (8-19) and a 6-0 record against NBA G League teams from the state of Texas.

Jon Elmore led Sioux Falls in scoring for the first time this season, securing a career-high 26 points on 7-10 3PA (career-high in 3PM), seven rebounds and seven assists. Elmore ranks second in the NBA G League with 9.4 assists in the last five games.

In his first game back with the Skyforce since December, Miami HEAT two-way player Orlando Robinson had 24 points on 10-16 FGA, seven rebounds and a career-high seven assists in 29:45 minutes of work. Justin Champagnie notched his third-straight double-double with 23 points on 10-17 FGA and 13 rebounds.

Sioux Falls shot lights out in the opening period, building as big as a 15-point lead, and shooting 65 percent from the field (13-20 FGA) in the first 12 minutes. However, Austin shot 66.7 percent from deep (6-9 3PA) and finished the quarter on a 16-4 run to slash the deficit to 34-31.

Dominick Barlow, Brandon Randolph and Marcus Zegarowski each had eight-plus points in the second period for the Spurs. They outscored the Skyforce 33-25 in the quarter and took a 64-59 lead at intermission.

Robinson paced Sioux Falls in the second half, scoring 11 points on 4-6 FGA in the third frame. Elmore and HEAT assignee Nikola Jović combined for 12 points on 5-7 FGA and six rebounds, as they helped the Force take a 95-87 with 12 minutes remaining.

Sioux Falls shot over 50 percent in all four quarters (52.2 percent on 12-23 FGA in the final period), as they outscored Austin 65-44 in the second half to earn the victory.

Jović (16 points on 8-11 FGA and nine rebounds) secured back-to-back games of 16-plus points and nine-plus rebounds to round out top scorers for the Force.

Chaundee Brown, Jr. and Randolph combined for 42 points to lead the Spurs.

Sioux Falls embarks on a three-game West Coast road trip, starting on Wednesday at G League Ignite (11-16). Tip-off is slated for 9:00 PM CST at Dollar Loan Center Arena. Austin hosts the South Bay Lakers (18-9) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM CST.

