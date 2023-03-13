Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Beresford senior hoping to pursue medicine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Juliann Seeley goes above and beyond for her school, family, and community.

“I’ve had the best experience of my life at Beresford. I grew up as an Army Brat and moved to all sorts of different places before my parents finally settled here around 4 years now. This place has been the best place I have ever lived,” said Juliann.

With a 4.12 GPA, she participates in volleyball, band, powerlifting, quiz bowl, and softball all while working a part-time job at a local nursing home.

“Juliann sets the bar high for our students. She serves as an excellent role model for our younger students,” Beresford high school counselor Michelle Pratt.

A lot of thought went into picking her perfect college.

“I chose Augustana because I really loved the small town and community feel of the campus. I really enjoyed every time that I was there. I enjoyed meeting all of the faculty. Everyone felt very personable while I was there,” said Juliann.

She hopes to become an Emergency Medicine Physician.

“I’ll be majoring in biochemistry and I’ll be on a Pre-Med track so I can go to medical school,” Juliann.

“Juliann will do a fantastic job challenging herself. She’s one of our students who continues to do that on a daily basis here at Beresford school. In fact, she was a student who last Fall drove 60 miles 4 days a week down to the campus of USD to take her science courses,” said Pratt.

“I’ve done a lot of college classes while I’ve been here at Beresford and it’s really nice because a lot of the faculty really stress the importance of doing dual credit classes and how they prepare you for your college experience,” said Juliann.

Leaving her high school feels bittersweet.

“I feel like a lot of the teachers have pushed me to be the best most influential self that I could be. I feel like a lot of my classmates and I are very close,” said Juliann.

