Two rollovers reported in Hamlin County amid icy roads, wind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reported two separate rollover crashes Sunday and one injury as high winds blew snow over icy roads in the region.

The first incident happened around 12:40 p.m. near County Road 465 and 183rd St. near Castlewood. The Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office reports the vehicle was traveling south on County Road 465 when the driver lost control on the ice, hit the ditch, and rolled.

“EMTs from another ambulance service came across the crash and were the first people on the scene to help the driver. Once Castlewood Ambulance arrived, the driver was taken to a hospital for injuries from the crash,” authorities report.

The second rollover happened around 5 p.m. when a pickup was westbound on SD Highway 28 near 446th Ave. near Lake Norden. The driver lost control on the icy roads, hit the ditch, and rolled the pickup.

No injuries were reported in the second incident, and the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both rollovers.

