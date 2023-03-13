Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Washington proves their point in winning second State AA title in three years

Warriors erase sting of last year’s quarterfinal loss
Warriors win second AA championship in three years
By Zach Borg
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warriors came into the 2022-23 season with a point to prove.

At the Sanford Pentagon last night the Washington Warriors, behind a 21 point performance from Brooklyn Harpe, defeated the Pierre Lady Governors 54-36 to win their second AA title in three years.

This one had a little extra meaning. Last year as defending champions the top-seeded Warriors were upset on day one. That made hoisting the trophy one year later, once again as the top seed, even sweeter.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
One dead in two-vehicle crash near Huron
French Bulldogs have been the most commonly stolen dog breed according to the American Kennel...
Sioux Falls family searching for stolen French Bulldog puppy
Developing: Portion of I-90 closed after accident
UPDATE: Charges pending for 14-year-old driver in I-90 accident
The South Dakota State Capitol and Capitol Lake at sunrise during the winter.
Citing overreach, Noem vetoes banking regulation bill

Latest News

SDSU womens basketball reacts to their NCAA Tournament draw
SDSU bound for Virginia and NCAA Tournament date with USC
Brookings Rangers celebrate a goal in their state championship win over Sioux Falls
3-PEAT! Brookings boys continue championship reign with win over Sioux Falls
Justin Champagnie dunks in Skyforce win over Austin
Skyforce stop Spurs
Washington defeats Pierre 54-36 in the 2023 State AA Girls Basketball Championship Game
STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP: Harpe & Washington tune up Pierre