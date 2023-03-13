Washington proves their point in winning second State AA title in three years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Washington Warriors came into the 2022-23 season with a point to prove.

At the Sanford Pentagon last night the Washington Warriors, behind a 21 point performance from Brooklyn Harpe, defeated the Pierre Lady Governors 54-36 to win their second AA title in three years.

This one had a little extra meaning. Last year as defending champions the top-seeded Warriors were upset on day one. That made hoisting the trophy one year later, once again as the top seed, even sweeter.

