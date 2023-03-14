Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

10pm Sportscast Monday, March 13th

SDSU Seniors, NAIA Women’s Basketball, Athletes of the Week, Jefferson Boys
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard it’s a fitting way to end their careers. Dakota State and Dordt prepare for Sweet 16 games Tuesday at the NAIA Tournament. The Harpe sisters lead Washington to a 2nd State AA title in 3 years and the Jefferson boys get ready to try and duplicate what the football team did at the state tournament in Rapid City.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Madison Fire Department calling on residents to clear snow from gas meters following second...
Madison Fire Department calling on residents to clear snow from gas meters following second home explosion
Texas A&M University Police Department is gathering information regarding three reported sexual...
One dead in two-vehicle crash near Huron
A South Dakota cold case that was reopened has now turned into a best-selling book on Amazon....
Author Lou Raguse discusses best-selling ‘Vanished in Vermillion’
LGBTQ flag
Some of the transgender community speaks out on House Bill 1080

Latest News

Jefferson hoopsters trying to duplicate football team's success with another state title
Jefferson’s boys basketball looks to continue what the football team started in 2nd year of the school
Dakota State and Dordt women prepare for Tuesday's Sweet 16 games at NAIA National Tournament
Dakota State and Dordt prepare for NAIA’s Sweet 16 Tuesday at Tyson Event Center
Jefferson hoopsters trying to duplicate football team's success with another state title
Jefferson boys basketball team trying to duplicate what football team did with another state title
Harpe sisters lead Washington girls to 2nd Class A title in 3 years
Harper sisters lead Washington to 2nd State AA title in 3 years