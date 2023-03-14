10pm Sportscast Monday, March 13th
SDSU Seniors, NAIA Women’s Basketball, Athletes of the Week, Jefferson Boys
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard it’s a fitting way to end their careers. Dakota State and Dordt prepare for Sweet 16 games Tuesday at the NAIA Tournament. The Harpe sisters lead Washington to a 2nd State AA title in 3 years and the Jefferson boys get ready to try and duplicate what the football team did at the state tournament in Rapid City.
