AG releases explanation for proposed one subject constitutional amendment

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation of a proposal that allows a constitutional amendment to cover more than one subject.

Attorney General Jackley’s explanation is meant to be clear and define the purpose and legal consequences of the measure. His proposed amendment can be found here.

The draft amendment would require 35,017 valid petition signatures to qualify for the 2024 general election ballot.

The public then has ten days to provide written comments. The explanation was filed Monday, March 13, and the deadline for comments on this amendment explanation is March 23, 2023, at the close of business in Pierre, South Dakota. The final explanation is due to the Secretary of State on April 3, 2023.

Submitting comments

If you would like to file written comments on a draft Attorney General’s explanation, please use one of the following methods below. Copies of all received comments will be posted on their website.

Comments may be submitted via mail, or through hand delivery, to the Attorney General’s Office at:

Office of the Attorney General

Ballot Comment

1302 E. Hwy. 14, Suite 1

Pierre, SD 57501

Comments that are mailed must be received by the Attorney General’s Office before the deadline expires to be accepted.

Comments may also be emailed to ATGballotcomments@state.sd.us by March 9, 2023. Comments should be clearly expressed in the body of the email. The Attorney General’s Office will not open attachments in an effort to prevent malware or other digital threats. Please include your name and contact information when submitting your comment. The title of the comment must be included in the subject line of the email.

