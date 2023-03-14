Avera Medical Minute
Avera Medical Minute: The road to recovery in repairing a torn ACL

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the ACL is the most commonly injured ligament among athletes.

If torn, the ACL requires surgery to repair and stabilize the knee joint.

The AAOS says more than 100,000 of those repairs are done each year.

The team at Avera Orthopedics helps athletes navigate their rehab journey.

More information on orthopedic surgery and sports medicine options can be found at Avera.org/MedicalMinute

