Coors Light introduces beer-flavored Coors-icles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Coors Light is releasing Coors-icles, non-alcoholic beer-flavored popsicles, to make sure basketball fans 21 and over stay chill when things get heated during March Madness.

“Every point, slam dunk, assist, and block puts you on the edge of your seat, but a taste of a Coors Light Coors-icle will bring you back to a moment of chill,” said Marcelo Pascoa, vice president of marketing for the Coors family of brands. “We’re making sure that fans watching the games at home or at bars nationwide can cool down with a Coors-icle.”

The Coors-icle is intended for consumers 21 and older. The treat is inspired by the flavor of Coors Light and is available for a limited time during the tournament season.

To purchase a 6-pack of Coors Light Coors-icles, visit shop.coorslight.com.

Starting March 14, the brand will release a limited number of Coors-icles through March 24, every weekday at 12 p.m. EST, while supplies last.

According to a press release, Coors Light Coors-icles will also be available at more than 800 bars nationwide throughout the college basketball tournament. Fans nationwide can enter for a chance to win a 6-pack of Coors-icles at CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles.* 100 winners will be chosen on April 4 after the championship game.

In addition, Coors is teaming up with iconic sportscaster Dick Vitale.

Sportscaster Dick Vitale (Coors Light)

“For more than 40 years, I’ve been known for my enthusiastic, passionate, sometimes controversial — but never boring — style,” said legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale. “This March, when everyone is screaming their lungs out over a little game, the Coors Light Coors-icle is here to provide some chill.”

For more information on Coors Light Coors-icles, visit CoorsLight.com/Coorsicles. Celebrate responsibly.

