Dakota State and Dordt prepare for NAIA’s Sweet 16 Tuesday at Tyson Event Center

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The Dakota State women have their mojo back after losing that conference title game to Mayville State. Ironically that’s who Dordt beat to also advance to the Final 16 at the NAIA Tournament in Sioux City tomorrow.

Dave Moe’s team had won 14 straight heading into their post season tournament and they’ve had their sights set on getting back to Sioux City despite the loss of several key players to graduation.

As for Dordt, they are just excited to make it back to Sioux City and have another chance at winning a national title. Especially seniors like Karly Gustafson from Ethan.

And last year’s experience really has helped this year. Ethan’s Karly Gustafson says, ”Yeah I think like our success last year with the national tournament run, we definitely learned a lot, especially as upper classmen. So coming into this season we kind of know how to prepare for each game and how to prepare for when we lose and how to take it when we win.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.